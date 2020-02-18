Voters must register today for Florida Presidential Primary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today is the deadline for Florida voters to register for the presidential primary. The election will be held on March 17.

In Florida, only registered Republicans can vote for Republican candidates in the primary. Registered Democrats can only vote for Democrat candidates in the primary. Independents will not be able to vote in either election in the primary.

Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections Office is staying open until midnight Tuesday to make sure every voter has a chance to get ready for the election.

The office is located at 830 W. 11th Street in Panama City. Voters can also register or make changes at www.bayvotes.org.