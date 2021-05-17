Voters head to polls Tuesday in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Election day is finally here for residents of Lynn Haven.

“Tomorrow is Tuesday the last day to vote in Lynn Haven elections you can only vote at the Senior Center there in Lynn Haven. It is the only voting location you can vote tomorrow. If you haven’t voted go to vote,” said Mark Andersen.

They will be voting on three races.

Elynne Fields and Jesse Nelson are in the race for mayor. For commissioner seat 3 are George Hines Jr. and Jamie Warrick. Lastly, Brian Dick will be running against Judy Tinder for Commissioner Seat 4.

“if you have a vote-by-mail ballot you cannot drop it off at the Senior Center. That is not allowed. It must come here at our office at 830 W 11th Street,” Anderson said. “So if you still have your vote-by-mail ballot you can go ahead and cast it in person at the Senior Center. Or if you prefer, you need to bring that vote-by-mail ballot to our office and that will actually be the only way you can vote that way. ”

Andersen said to make sure you bring your ID to vote.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Senior Center.

