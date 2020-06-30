Vote by Mail ballots going out this week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Vote by mail ballots for overseas and out of state military are being mailed out this week — all other mail-in ballots will go out at the end of next week.

According to Bay County Supervisor of Elections, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the August 18, Primary Election is Saturday, August 8 by 5 p.m.

Individuals can register to vote, request a vote by mail ballot, or change their party online here or at the Supervisor of Elections office. The final day to register to vote is July 20.

