Vote-by-mail ballot deadline approaching

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you still need a vote-by-mail ballot, time is running out. The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is this Saturday.

To request one, you can call the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office or go to their website.

Supervisor of Election’s, Mark Andersen, says they have seen a large number of requests ahead of the presidential election.

Your vote-by-mail ballot is due no later than November 3rd.

“There’s not much time to get through the postal system, it may take 3 days to get to you. You want to turn it around quickly, Tuesday will approach and then Election Day and it must be in our office by 7:00 p.m. election night,” said Andersen.

Andersen says you must place your ballot in the envelope and the back of the envelope must be signed. If you’d like to vote in person, Bay County’s super-voting sites open up on Saturday.