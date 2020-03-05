Vote-by-mail allows residents to vote at home amid public health concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With presidential primary elections drawing nearer, the Bay County Supervisor of Elections is making sure everyone has a chance to vote even if they choose to stay home on Election Day amid public health concerns.

Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, is encouraging all residents who would like to vote by mail to put in their requests to do so by the deadline this Saturday, March 7th.

Andersen’s office at the Bay County Government Center will be open through Saturday at 5 p.m. to accept phone calls and in-person requests. After that, requests for a vote-by-mail ballot can be made on their website until midnight.

“If you don’t get that request in I do not have an alternate way to get you a ballot,” said Andersen. “If you’re really concerned about what’s going on in the public and maybe other areas of the country regarding some health issues I would encourage you, go ahead and get that vote-by-mail ballot because we’ll get it to you just as soon as possible.”

For more information on requesting a vote-by-mail ballot, click here.