Volusia County DWC brings truckload of supplies to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- While it may feel like the rest of the country has moved on, one county in central Florida is helping Bay County residents this holiday.

On Wednesday morning, a truckload of supplies arrived, bringing a ton of Christmas cheer. “It’s going to mean a lot to a lot of people,” said Bay Co. Democratic women’s club President, Candice Burgess.

Candice Burgess says her heart is full as she and fellow residents unload this truck full of supplies brought up from a sister club in Volusia County. Burgess said they mentioned the need for help in Bay County still at a state meeting back in September.

“Almost a year later, there are parts of Panama City and Mexico Beach that still look like the hurricane happened yesterday,” said Burgess.

While the rest of the country may have forgotten, club members in Volusia say they certainly haven’t.

“The destruction in the forest and in the trees and seeing so much destruction still you could see how bad it was devastated,” said Vice President of DWC of Florida, Danielle Neetz.

The Volusia County group gladly answered the call for help. The group brought up a truck full of furniture, clothing and other necessities just in time for the holidays.

“We have a lot of sisters and brothers up here and we know that you are not getting the help that we know you could be having,” said Neetz.

The items will be dispersed between Bay District students, the local NAACP chapter and other church groups across the county.