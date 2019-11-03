Volunteers spend Saturday beautifying Panama City cemeteries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Team work makes the dream work. That was the theme Saturday as Panama City residents cleaned up their local cemeteries.



The City of Panama City and The Panama City Cemetery Board hosted a city-wide clean-up to beautify all the local cemeteries.



Volunteers were out all day raking, cleaning, and getting the land in tip-top shape as they tried to get the land back to pre Hurricane Michael conditions.



Greenwood, Oakland, and Millville were just a few of the cemeteries included in the clean-up.



Some volunteers traveled from as far as Fort Walton Beach. The volunteers said they’re willing to do anything to help the Panama City community on their road to recovery.



“We came over because we wanted to do something to help Panama City with the continuous Hurricane Michael recovery..I think a lot of people think that because it has been a year, it’s not ongoing. Plus I like to train my children. Any time I get a chance to show the younger generation that there’s still stuff to do for people,” said Amanda Thompson, a Fort Walton Beach resident and volunteer.



The volunteers were out beautifying the cemeteries for over 5 hours.



The city hosts the clean-ups twice a year.