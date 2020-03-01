Volunteers pick up over a ton of trash during Leap Day beach clean-up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost 200 volunteers spread out along the beach Saturday morning for a Leap Day Beach Clean-Up, organized by “Keep PCB Beautiful” and local hotels.

The event took place on a four-mile stretch of beach, with three bases at different hotels for volunteers to check into.

Participants from young to old and from several local agencies and organizations scoured the beach, picking up trash before visitors come to the area for the spring season.

“Keep PCB Beautiful” board member, Kim Christian, said it’s the perfect way to spend a sunny day and to encourage visitors to help keep the beaches clean in the future.

“If we have a beautiful beach for people to come visit, then they respect our beaches more and they have a pride in our beach,” she said. “When that happens, less people will throw their trash out. It’s kind of like that like-minded, we get everybody thinking about it and conscious about it.”

1,215.75 pounds of trash were picked up off our beaches today thanks to the volunteers who spent their morning keeping PCB beautiful.