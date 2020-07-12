Volunteers pick up 123 lbs of trash from beach on Saturday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a beautiful Saturday morning for some summer cleaning on the beach.

Volunteers spent two hours picking up trash for a beach cleanup hosted by the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors and Gulf World Marine Institute.

“With us being right here having some of the world’s most beautiful beaches we really felt that we needed to give back and help clean up our home,” said Brittany McLaughlin, a realtor with Beachy Beach Real Estate who organized the cleanup.

Lauren Albrittain, a stranding coordinator with Gulf World Marine Institute said when it comes to the beaches, it’s all fun and games until the trash gets left behind.

“We did have a sea turtle patient my first year here that was entangled in a piece of kite string and unfortunately he had to get his flipper amputated, she said. “Long story short we’re just trying to prevent the problem by cleaning up the beaches.”

Saturday’s cleanup is part of a statewide effort by Florida Realtors to help clean Florida waters. Overall the volunteers collected 123 pounds of trash in just two hours.

“These are all things that get into the waterways, they restrict the airways for the animals,” said Ryan Boody, an event sponsor.

“It keeps it from going into the water and affecting the marine life,” said McLaughlin. “It’s a lot easier than people think.

The event also helped teached the younger generation important lessons.

“I’m trying to teach my daughter how to do charitable work and always give back to the community because it’s so important,” said Joann Revell, a local realtor who came out with her daughter to volunteer.

Together, about thirty volunteers helped keep the beaches clean for all to enjoy; marine life included.