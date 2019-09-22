Volunteers help pick-up during ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday is International Coastal Cleanup Day  and locals here in Panama City are participating too, to make sure our city stays clean.  

St. Andrews Bay Watch in partnership with the city of Panama City and the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership hosted a clean-up Saturday morning  at St. Andrews Marina. 

Volunteers spent the day picking up trash around the marina and any other debris that they could find.The biggest problem they saw throughout the day was cigarette butts. 

Living Shorelines director, Christina Cantrell, says this is just one of their cleanups that helps to keep Panama City beautiful. 

“It is really important for us to try and keep all the trash we can out of the bay and the international coastal cleanup is a great way to do that,” said Cantrell.  

St. Andrews Bay Watch hosted another clean up Saturday at Lake Powell in partnership with Keep PCB Beautiful.

