Volunteers encouraged to join local ‘Lake Watch’ program

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)- Post-Hurricane Michael the water you used to swim in right off the dock near your home might not be healthy.

However, through the help of UF IFAS staff and volunteers, they’re monitoring a number of lakes across Bay County and checking the quality once a month.

“They’re looking at nitrogen and phosphorous, they’re looking at primary productivity which would include chlorophyll and a few other parameters but those are the main ones we’re looking for to follow along with how lakes are responding,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Sea Grant Agent, Scott Jackson.

Scott Jackson with the sea grant program said many don’t realize that water could be what’s considered not healthy.

Through the Lake-watch program, teams go out and take grab samples and closely analyze what’s in the water.

“The impacts from human population are a risk that we want to try and manage. So we want to make sure that we take care of our water bodies so that they’re economically viable so that they’re great places to go fishing, swimming, and live near,” said Jackson.

Volunteers with the program say they feel like they’re making a difference and they encourage others to join in and help too.

“It is not a difficult task, it is an enjoyable experience, and the comradery contributes to a better understanding of the issues involved,” said Volunteer, Dr. Paul Bohac.

If you’re curious about the quality of the body of water near your home, click here.