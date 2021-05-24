Volunteer needed to help “sit” and restore the bay scallops

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A program essential to the coast of Florida is making a comeback, and is asking for your help.

Residents in Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties can become “Bay Scallop Sitters.”

The volunteer sitter program was created in partnership with Florida Fish and Wildlife just before Hurricane Michael.

The Bay County UF, IFAS, and Sea Grant extension agent Scott Jackson said they need as many volunteers to help restore scallop habitat, as possible. The good news, there is no age requirement to participate.

“Moms and dads that either go out with their sons and daughters or their friends and maintain scallop cages together,” said Jackson. ‘So it’s really cool to see younger kids involved and one day hopefully they will be able to share scalloping and the experience of getting scallops and they can talk about the restoration projects they were involved in.”

A training video online explains the time commitment, which is only an hour or so monthly to tend to your scallops.

Starting June third the FWC will be distributing scallops in cages. For more information and where to go for distributions, visit the Bay County Scallop Sitter event page call UF/IFAS Extension Bay County at 850-784-6105, or email bayscallops@myfwc.com