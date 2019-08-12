Volunteer Florida Foundation opens applications for recovery grants

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Volunteer Florida Foundation recently announced the availability of Florida Disaster Funds for organizations engaged in Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to qualifying organizations meeting disaster-caused needs in Florida with a focus on support for disaster response and long-term recovery activities.

The available grant funding for Hurricane Irma recovery activities will be $5,000,000 and the available grant funding for Hurricane Michael recovery activities will be $3,000,000.

Volunteer Florida will be accepting applications specific to Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla, and Washington counties after Hurricane Michael.



To apply or learn more about the opportunity, please click here.

Applications are due to Volunteer Florida by Friday, August 23 at 5 pm (ET).