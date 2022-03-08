PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six local organizations received check donations from the local hospice care provider, VITAS Healthcare.

Over $100,000 was donated to St. Andrew Christian Care Center, St. Andrew Community, Panama City Rescue Mission, FSU Panama City, Gulf Coast State College, and Tom P. Haney Technical College.

VITAS Healthcare presented a $25,000 check to the St. Andrew Community Medical Center, St Andrews Medical Center Board of Directors President Delbert Summey said they rely on these donations to provide their services to the community.

“We are able to deliver some care that patients would not have access to because of organizations like VITAS. So they are so important to us and we appreciate not only the funds they provide, but the teaming they provide because we can call on them to get help,” Summey said.

Summey said VITAS has been a key partner for St Andrews Community Medical Center and this gives them the resources to provide free primary healthcare and free medications to people in Bay County that qualify.