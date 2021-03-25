VITA tax site open for two more weeks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The VITA Tax Site at the Glenwood Community Center is once again helping residents with their tax returns. Even though the tax deadline has been extended for this year, the site will be closing in the coming weeks for municipal elections.

Grants have been providing the opportunity for this free tax service for several years.

They provide free services to 2,500 to 3,000 residents annually.

There are no age or salary requirements to show up, and no appointment is necessary.

Those volunteering at the Glenwood Community Center say residents have two more weeks to stop by.

“We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to come in. There’s plenty of volunteers here now to be able to assist. Come in, we’ll get your forms going for you and get your taxes done.” said the Communications Director for United Way of Northwest Florida, Ken McVay.

If you need assistance, you are asked to make sure to bring all appropriate documentation.