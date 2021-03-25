VITA tax site open for two more weeks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The VITA Tax Site at the Glenwood Community Center is once again helping residents with their tax returns. Even though the tax deadline has been extended for this year, the site will be closing in the coming weeks for municipal elections. 

Grants have been providing the opportunity for this free tax service for several years.

They provide free services to 2,500 to 3,000 residents annually.

There are no age or salary requirements to show up, and no appointment is necessary.

Those volunteering at the Glenwood Community Center say residents have two more weeks to stop by.

“We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to come in. There’s plenty of volunteers here now to be able to assist. Come in, we’ll get your forms going for you and get your taxes done.” said the Communications Director for United Way of Northwest Florida, Ken McVay.

If you need assistance, you are asked to make sure to bring all appropriate documentation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Finch responds to discussion about withholding loan payments

President Biden holds his first press conference

What will Biden address in his first press conference as president? Here's a preview from Washington

Florida House Speaker says HB 1 also known as the 'Riot Bill' is about protecting communities

Community mourns loss of three teens

downtown mural

More Local News

Don't Miss