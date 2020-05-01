VITA reopens on Tuesday

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, will reopen Tuesday after a six week shutdown. It originally closed on March 16 after the coronavirus closure orders.

VITA prepares taxes for low-income households free-of-charge.

Carol Jones, VITA site coordinator, said that while they are not entirely sure what the operation will look like with social distancing orders in place, they are hoping to offer curbside and virtual services.

“We’ll have people drive up, and we’ll go out and meet them, we’ll bring them the papers that they have to fill out for us to do their taxes,” Jones said. “Sometimes people use Zoom or Skype if somebody has a computer at home so they can at least talk one on one with a tax preparer. Or they can email us their documents and their information and we can prepare them and either snail mail them their return back or email it to them encrypted.”

VITA will be operating out of Bill Cramer Chevrolet.

Jones said she also hopes to offer services to help those who have not filed taxes gain access to their stimulus checks.

“There’s a lot of people out there who have never filed taxes; who don’t make enough money,” she said. “There’s a displaced homeless population as well.”

VITA will be taking people by appointment only. You can call or text 850-348-9077, or email vitapcfl@outlook.com to schedule an appointment.

Additionally, VITA offers a free website with access to all of its services with no income restrictions.