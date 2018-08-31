Visitor Arrested for Destroying "Private Beach" Signs

South Walton, Fla. - Lining several parts of the beach in South Walton, are "No Trespassing" signs. Some people say the signs are considered trash on the beach. One man decided to rip some of them down.

On August 25, the Walton County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that a man was destroying "Private Beach" signs near Eastern Lake Drive. Stephen Lewis Hess, 57, and his wife were visiting South Walton from Texas, when they became uneasy about what they were seeing on the beach.

"When we got there, the man admitted that he destroyed the signs because they were trash and that they did not belong on the beach and that the beach was public property," said Corey Dobridnia, Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Anywhere there are "No Trespassing" signs private property on dry sand, those are considered private property and not trash on the beach. Destroying those, is considered destroying someone's private land.

"We arrested him for criminal mischief and his opinion of Customary Use and his lack of respect for Customary USe or the rules that have been initiated there after, had no effect on his arrest," explained Dobridnia.

Since House Bill 631 has gone into effect, dozens of "No Trespassing" signs have gone up along South Walton's shoreline and, the dry sand behind a privately owned parcel is considered private property.

"If you are destroying someone's property, that is not customary use, no matter how you look at it. You are not transversing the beach, you are not using it for regular activities. So, for us you really have to think about is this going to be worth the result of getting arrested," said Dobridnia.

According to the Walton Co. sheriff's Office, no one has been arrested at this time for any trespassing issues in regards to Customary Use.