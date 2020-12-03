Visit Panama City Beach to host New Year’s Eve fireworks display

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., (WMBB) — Visitors are invited to ring in the New Year in Panama City Beach with the first “Visit Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Fireworks” celebration on December 31.

“This breathtaking fireworks display will feature not one, but three different fireworks shows and can be viewed in-person on the destination’s 27 miles of award-winning beaches,” officials said Thursday in a news release. “The fireworks will begin simultaneously at 12 p.m. and will be set off from Schooner’s, the Russell-Fields City Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier.”

The announcement was made shortly after beach retailer Pier Park said they would not be hosting their annual Beach Ball drop on News Year’s Eve.

“Although this is not our normal New Year’s Eve extravaganza, we have modified this year’s event so that our locals and visitors alike would be able to celebrate this special holiday with loved ones,” says Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe. “Our beautiful shores provide plenty of wide-open space for individuals to spread out, and we are thrilled to be able to provide a safe way to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome the New Year.