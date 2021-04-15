Visit Panama City Beach public relations manager earns international title

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The public relations manager for Visit Panama City Beach has been named one of Destination International’s 30 Under 30 recipients.

Lacee Rudd, a Panama City Beach native, joined the destination marketing organization in 2019.

Rudd graduated from Florida State University with an undergraduate degree in Professional Communication, and she received her MBA from the University of West Florida.

“Lacee is an incredible asset to Visit Panama City Beach, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this accolade from Destinations International,” Dan Rowe, the president and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach, said.

According to Destinations International, 30 people under 30 years old are chosen each year to gain leadership skills and networking opportunities within the industry.

Destinations International works with destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus and tourism boards, and the company is based in Washington D.C.