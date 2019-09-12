‘Visit Florida’ hosts meeting to boost tourism numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With tourism numbers still on everyone’s minds, the agency called ‘Visit Florida’ held a community tourism meeting at Gulf Coast State College Thursday.

They were here to share marketing strategies, and take a look at where numbers are with Bay County businesses.

Several companies along with many TCD members, and the President and CEO of Visit PCB, Dan Rowe were all in attendance to share ways to drive more visitors to the area.

With 127 million visitors in 2018, the ‘Visit Florida’ campaign will encourage vacationers to stay here longer.

The President of ‘Visit Florida’, Dana Young says their company’s goal is to make Florida the number one travel destination in the world.

“We are not in the tourism business as Dan Rowe said, we are in the awareness business. Our goal is to keep Florida top of mind for anyone thinking about planning a trip. It is a hyper-competitive international business and if we aren’t there pushing it, they’re going to go somewhere else,” said Young.

Northwest Florida has more than 132,000 tourism-supported jobs and ‘Visit Florida’ along with other local companies plan to grow those numbers in the coming years.