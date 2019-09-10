Visa requirements released for Bahamians seeking refuge in United States

(WMBB) — After much confusion and requests from both of Florida’s Senators, the Department of Homeland Security has released the necessary visa requirements for Bahamians traveling to the U.S. after Hurricane Dorian.

According to the Homeland Security release, Bahamians seeking admission into the United States need a valid passport and valid travel visa.

Those without a visa may apply for admission at one of the Customs and Border Protection Ports of Entry, as long as they meet a necessary list of prerequisites, including a clean criminal record and a valid passport.

To read the full list of requirements, you can read the Homeland Security announcement here.