Virtual meeting held to discuss designs for the skatepark coming to Panama City

Wednesday night, The City of Panama City and New Line SkateParks held a virtual meeting to discuss the new skate spot coming to Downtown Panama City.

The park will be located at the corner of Jenks Avenue and W. 6th Street behind the BD Emporium Convenience Store.

Construction for this project will start in August, but before they can do that they want to hear from local skaters.

“So when you guys go and cut that ribbon they’re gonna say yup I came up with this,” said Kanten Russell, the Design Project Manager at New Line SkateParks. “So it feels like it’s a part of their community instead of someone coming in and forcing it.”

Project managers shared three different concepts during the meeting and then asked the skaters to vote on which they liked best. Each option includes different features.

“We want to make sure it has flow so people can ride through it smoothly and generate speed,” said Russell. “But we also want it to be open enough so people can push around and do their tricks without running into each other.”

Project managers say the park will include features like grinding ledges, quarter pipes and staircases.

These are some of the ideas they thought would work, however, by listening to the community’s suggestions New Line Skateparks are ensuring that they are going in the right direction.

“I think this is the perfect set up for the city’s first beginner park,” said Damon Glover, a local skater. “This small park should give us a stepping stone into building that for the city.We can start with this and they can get their feet wet into seeing what a skate park is.”

Other skaters gave suggestions to the design team of elements they would like to add to their plan.

“Maybe the curved ledge or even the flat ledge would pretty much give us all the options we want especially if we can squeeze one small stair next to the handrail,” said Chase Richardsville.

The project managers have also considered safety elements into their plans. They are building the skatepark to ensure that there will be no overcrowding as well as blind spots where skaters cannot see each other coming.

The City’s Quality of Life Department says they are looking forward to completing this project because this skatepark will diversify the amenities offered in Panama City.

For those who were unable to attend the meeting, an online survey will be available on the city’s website until June 27th so you can share what you want to see at the new skatepark.