WATCH: NOPD releases chilling surveillance footage of armed robbery suspect in action

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Forty-five minutes after releasing still images of an armed man robbing a convenience store clerk at gunpoint, the New Orleans Police Department distributed surveillance video of the suspect in action during the early-morning hold-up in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on Wednesday.

The video shows the suspect demanding money from the cashier after entering the store at 2:05 a.m.

The cashier complied and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Armed robbery supsect caught on camera at a store in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 12 (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimes

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Panama City

Girls Inc to host 15th annual princess ball

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/13/22

'A kind gesture': Local FedEx fan with special needs receives another big surprise

Bay County and UF Extension Office to offer first-time home buying class

BCSO investigating death of two-year-old

More Local News

Don't Miss