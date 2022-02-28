NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported the rescue of a 74-year-old cruise ship passenger who was aboard the Carnival Valor on the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Saturday.

The Coast Guard Watchstanders received a call at 4:30 p.m. regarding the elderly man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

The Coast Guard Station in New Orleans launched a 29-foot rescue boat and team to assist.

According to the report, the boatcrew transferred the passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the New Orleans cruise terminal.

The passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard was called to the Carnival Valor regarding a woman who reportedly jumped overboard. That search was suspended and the woman has yet to be recovered.