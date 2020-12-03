Person bitten by animal at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was bitten by an animal during an incident at Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue Thursday morning, Hillsborough fire officials said.

The attack happened after 8 a.m. at the park located at 12802 Easy Street in Tampa, according to fire officials.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials have not released any specific information about the bite victim. While the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown, fire rescue did say the person is expected to survive.

The sanctuary is owned by animal activist Carole Baskin. Baskin became famous after being featured in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” and has since appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”