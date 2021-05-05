KFC celebrates couple’s engagement after viral TikTok video shows man proposing with biscuit

(NEXSTAR) – Is the Colonel available to officiate the wedding?

KFC is congratulating a couple who went viral on TikTok with a video of their engagement — a video that showed the groom-to-be proposing with a ring hidden inside a KFC biscuit.

“We’re always honored to be a part of special moments, celebrations, traditions and memories of our customers,” said a KFC spokesperson in a statement to Nexstar. “We’ve been in touch with the happy couple to extend our congratulations on their engagement!”

The groom-to-be, who goes by NoName123 on TikTok, first shared the sweet moment to social media last week in a short video that begins with the couple seated outside in front of a few boxes of KFC takeout. Over footage of his girlfriend ripping apart a biscuit, the TikTok user explained in an on-screen message that he “told her [he] wanted to take her photo holding her biscuit.”

When she sees the ring, she lets out a shriek.

“You are kidding me! What is this?” she asks.

“Will you marry me?” he responds.

“Are you kidding?” she asks again. “Are you kidding?”

The video, which has since been viewed over 14.7 million times on TikTok, included a caption confirming that the young woman indeed “said yes.” NoName123 also uploaded a follow-up post containing photos of his bride-to-be brandishing her ring, as well as her KFC chicken tenders.

“I never thought that I would be proposing to the girl of my dreams with a KFC biscuit,” he wrote.

Viewers on TikTok, however, appeared to love the idea, with some applauding his biscuit-based ruse and even hoping for similar proposals themselves.

“If my future husband doesn’t propose to me with a biscuit or some other delicious carb, I don’t want it,” wrote one commenter.

Others also began urging KFC to sponsor the couple’s honeymoon or pay for their ceremony, but KFC has not yet revealed any plans to do so.

“If you don’t cater their wedding the internet will never forgive you,” one TikTok user simply wrote.