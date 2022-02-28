PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get your syrup and butter ready: a beloved holiday is coming up.

National Pancake Day is set for Tuesday, March 1, and pancake powerhouse IHOP is celebrating.

The restaurant is continuing its annual tradition of giving out a free stack of pancakes to patrons, along with raising money for various children’s charities.

This year, the restaurants will be taking donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Shriners Children’s.

The free pancake deal will be held at IHOP locations nationwide from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deal is for dine-in only, according to IHOP.