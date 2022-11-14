ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Irma Breek of Orlando claimed the prize from the drawing held on July 23, 2022.

Breek got her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix located at 1501 Meeting Place Baldwin Park in Orlando. The ticket had all the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

The next Powerball drawing will be Monday at 10:59 p.m. for a jackpot of $59 million. Tickets must be bought by 10 p.m. to be eligible.