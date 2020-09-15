Did you see it? Facebook giving you up-to-date climate change info on your page

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The next time you open up your Facebook app, you’re like to see the company’s new “Climate Science Information Center” at the top of the page.

Facebook announced the new initiative Tuesday morning in a news release that began with the words, “climate change is real.”

Facebook says the center is designed to give its 3 billion users up-to-date climate information. If the display looks familiar, that’s because it’s modeled after the company’s COVID-19 Information Center, which rolled out earlier this year.

The social media giant described its new effort as a “dedicated space on Facebook with factual resources from the world’s leading climate organizations and actionable steps people can take in their everyday lives to combat climate change.”

The dedicated climate change area also offers advice and suggestions on how people can get involved in climate change initiatives.

“The science is unambiguous and the need to act grows more urgent by the day. As a global company that connects more than 3 billion people across our apps every month, we understand the responsibility Facebook has and we want to make a real difference,” the company said in its announcement.

As part of the overall effort, Facebook says its fact checkers will work to reduce distribution of climate posts deemed to false. It plans to add a warning to any debunked information.

Facebook says the center launched in the U.S., UK, Germany and France and will eventually roll out in additional countries.