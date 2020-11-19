Violectric is teaching Walton County students how vital music education is in schools

SANTA ROSA BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Sinfonia Gulf Coast brought in a unique opportunity for Van R Butler Elementary students Wednesday.

Some elementary students got to meet and listen to a Grammy recording group Violectric.

“Every good school needs music,” said fifth-grader Paul Sirten.

And Violectric agrees.

“We love performing at schools,” said band member Michelle Jones. “This is our favorite thing to do.”

Violectric is made up of all-electric instruments. They want to help educate students and show an edgier side to string instruments.

“You need to have brightness in the school to make it what it is; you need to have music to make it happy,” said student Norah Thorning.

“Personally my career, if all else fails I am planning on being a musician, a singer,” said Sirten.

Butler Elementary Music Specialist Dan Browne said these are just a few reasons why music education is vital.

“For me as a music educator, I knew from elementary school,” said Browne. “And then being exposed to music in the community that made me want to be a music teacher.”

Jones said she hopes what they do sparks interest among students.

“Also go into a little bit of detail about the instrument like the electric harp and how it is different and then the violins and how we have acoustic ones that we will also use to compare,” said Jones.

And students seemed to be impressed with the performance.

“Their mashups were incredible, really. I was like, what is this song,” said Sirten.

“I hope many of them will continue to keep doing music through middle school and high school and maybe beyond,” said Browne.

Violectric will have a performance in Miramar Beach Thursday. Tickets can be found on their website.