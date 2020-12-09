Villa Tasso community residents thank the county commission for their success

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — There is a history of trash and abandoned vehicles in the Villa Tasso community, and after many months of clean up residents are thankful.

After a citizen’s complaint during the summer, the Walton County Board of Commissioners decided to send code compliance to the area.

Since then Code Compliance, Public Works, and Walton County Sheriff’s deputies have been working together to clean up abandoned vehicles, dilapidated structures, and reform overgrown ditches.

Resident Tom Gilmore attended the county commission meeting to thank the board for their attention to his neighborhood.

“If it weren’t for the virus I would like to jump over the table and give you all a big hug,” said Gilmore. “We’ve had two community meetings with good participation and I can’t tell you how often people will tell me how thankful they are for the activity the county has put into the neighborhood. We have six to ten new homes being built in our little neighborhood which is good for villa tasso and good for the county.”

Walton County Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said although Villa Tasso looks way better than it did a few months ago, work there has not wrapped up quite yet as many code cases are being brought up to a special magistrate.

“Putting up some no dumping signs looking for what we fine for littering and all that within that area,” said Svehla. “So we will continue to move to help improve that neighborhood. But yeah, certainly go down there and see what it looks like now. Hopefully, we will continue to do those things to kind of help our community.”

Svehla said the county and code compliance are already looking at other communities like Mossy Head that are also in need of attention.