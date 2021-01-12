Villa Tasso clean-up has gone well so far said Walton Code Compliance Director

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Code Compliance gave their updates on the Villa Tasso clean-up over the past few months at the regularly scheduled commission meeting on Tuesday.

Many residents in the Villa Tasso community complained to the code enforcement board and the county commissioners saying debris was left in the right of way lanes as well as covering drainage areas.

Code enforcement said they have been in the area for some time cleaning and restoring the community back to its original beauty.

A few cases had to be taken to a special magistrate but overall, Director of Code Enforcement, Tony Cornman said he commends the efforts of both his staff and the community for being so cooperative.

“We ended up with 36 total identified cases, out of those cases, 25 gave voluntary compliance. That means about 70% gave voluntary compliance,” said Cornman. “We did take nine cases to the special magistrate. All nine of those cases were adjudicated, and 5 have come into compliance since that adjudication. We still have four that we have to check on to make sure that they are in compliance.”

Cornman said they already know where they are sending enforcement officers next, the oakwood hills subdivision.

Also at the commission meeting, they wanted to move forward with having a special magistrate for all cases instead of bringing them to the code board, but that is still in discussion at this time.