Viking Cruises eyeing Panama City for port of call

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Soon, Panama City residents could see cruise ships in St. Andrews Bay. A key player in the worldwide cruise market is trying to establish a port of call in Panama City. At Tuesday’s City of Panama City Commission meeting, the city is expected to review a Letter of Intent with Viking Cruises Ltd.

Viking currently operates a fleet of more than 70 vessels. Two months ago, they reached out to the Panama City Port Authority looking to add Panama City to a ‘Gulf Coast Get Away’ itinerary.

“They said that they’re not a drinking cruise they’re a thinking cruise, which is good. No gambling, again it’s a different kind of experience, they do a lot of excursions,” said Wayne Stubbs, Panama City Port Authority’s Executive Director.

If approved, the Viking Star could start operations as soon as January, first beginning a 9 week proof of concept to determine if they’ll pursue the project further.

“They’re talking about coming in on a Wednesday afternoon or around noon and anchoring in the bay and being here for 5 or 6 hours then sailing onto the next port,” said Stubbs.

According to their letter of intent, they would anchor in Panama City once a week throughout the 9 week proof of concept.

But a huge question remains, how safe is it to be ushering in tourists amid COVID-19? The port says Viking has been working closely with the CDC to begin safely cruising once again.

According to Vikings presentation, they have created a panel of health experts led by Vice Admiral (Ret) Dr. Raquel Bono who was the former director of the Defense Health Agency. After extensive research, they concluded that PCR testing all passengers daily would be the safest way.

Stubbs says they have a laboratory onboard and will test all crew members and passengers before boarding the ship. Then, they’ll test them each day of the voyage.

“We would be the very first stop after they have screened everyone on the ship the day before so it would probably be the safest group of visitors we would have in Panama City,” said Stubbs.

Stubbs says this could be an economic driver for the city.

“They may have a number of people who want to get off and come down to see St. Andrews, or Downtown, or go to the state park or Shell Island,” said Stubbs.

If approved, Stubbs says the project wouldn’t require a lot of resources from either the port or the city.

The City of Panama City is expected to discuss the project at Tuesday’s commission meeting which will be held at 8:00 a.m. at the Bay County Government Center.