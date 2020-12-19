Viking Cruise Line one step closer to docking in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Viking Cruise Line is closer to docking at Port Panama City.

Port authority board members unanimously accepted Viking’s letter of intent during Friday’s meeting.

Viking officials plan to add Panama City as a port of call, marketing it as a ‘Gulf Coast Getaway’.

It would be the cruise line’s first Gulf port.

Viking plans to anchor in Panama City once a week for 5 to 6 hours then head to the next port.

The next step for the cruise line is the Centers for Disease Control approval of the new written guidelines.

“So, what they have presented is a very, very safe plan for zoom cruises with onboard laboratories and daily testing and Panama City will be the very first port of the call after leaving their home port,” said Port Executive Director, Wayne Stubbs.

If everything is approved, port officials say Viking could begin stops in Panama City as soon as February or March.