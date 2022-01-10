PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 recently reported about many new businesses coming to the area, so we asked viewers what kind of businesses they’d like to see plant roots in the Panhandle.

Almost 2,000 Facebook comments later, here are the top 10 responses:

#10: Wawa

Wawa is a convenience store chain headquartered in Pennsylvania. The store features food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and they can also cater.

“It’s always great to hear there is excitement about Wawa in new Florida markets,” Lori Bruce, the senior manager of media relations for Wawa told News 13. “While we are always actively looking for new potential store locations, we don’t have any details on [Bay County] at this time.”

#9: The Cheesecake Factory

Chain restaurant The Cheesecake Factory, headquartered in southern California, features a variety of food and, of course, cheesecakes.

The current closest location to Bay County is in Gainesville, Fla.

#8: IKEA

(AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

IKEA, which is headquartered in The Netherlands, features ready-to-assemble furniture, showrooms and a cafeteria.

A spokesperson with IKEA US gave News 13 the following statement:

“At IKEA, we are always looking at new opportunities for expansion and growth. There is an extensive process to identify markets that can support an IKEA store. Currently, we are in a rapidly changing retail environment and we have been focused on making sure we’re accessible and convenient for our customers today and in the future. Mainly, we are looking to expand to urban city centers in order to be accessible to consumers, while also investing in our e-commerce and services to ensure customers can access IKEA no matter where they are.“

#7: Whole Foods Market

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market features organic groceries and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

According to the Whole Foods Market website, they have guidelines when choosing where to open locations. Some guidelines include 200,000 people or more in a 20-minute drive time, and a large number of college-educated residents in the area.

If you can’t wait for a Whole Foods Market to open in the Bay County area, the closest location is currently in Destin.

#6: Aldi

ALDI, a German-owned discount supermarket chain, is “one of the fastest-growing grocers in America.”

Bay County residents will have their request come to fruition soon. There are plans for Aldi to plant roots in both Callaway and Lynn Haven in the near future.

#5: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Chain store Academy Sports + Outdoors sells sporting goods and outdoor gear, including hunting, fishing and camping equipment. They are based out of Texas.

While there is not a location in Bay County at the moment, the closest location is in Dothan, Ala.

#4: Top Golf

#3: Amusement Park/Six Flags

(Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

#2: Costco

(Credit: Costco Wholesale)

#1: Trader Joe’s