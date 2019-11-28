Video shows aftermath of Albritton wreck

New video released Wednesday shows the aftermath of a wreck involving local attorney and former prosecutor Richard Albritton III.

Albritton was previously arrested and charged with four separate DUIs. The previous three DUI counts were dropped down to misdemeanor charges. Albritton was awaiting trial and out on bond for his fourth DUI when he was involved in a wreck in Lynn Haven.

Lynn Haven police said he left a note with partial information for the other driver and then left the scene. The other driver, an 18-year-old woman, was injured in the crash, police said.

Albritton was located and arrested shortly after the crash. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.

Albritton appeared in court Wednesday and his bond for his new charges was set at $17,000. However, the state attorney’s office has filed a motion to revoke Albritton’s bond on his previous DUI charge.