Video assistance with renovating your flooded home coming soon from EPA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Wednesday evening one local organization is partnering with the EPA to assist homeowners with hurricane renovations with help from DIY videos.



The DIY flooded homes website is a research project by the EPA and the Florida Department of Health.



They are creating the videos to help homeowners recover their flooded homes.

The creators are asking Hurricane Michael survivors to give their input to improve these videos and share ideas.



After the input from volunteers is considered, the self-help videos are set to be released in the Summer of 2020.



“They would come home from a hurricane two weeks later and their home would be filled with mold and they wouldn’t know exactly what to do.There is a lot of misinformation out there about how to safely clean a home and safely mitigate a home for re-occupancy. EPA developed guidance from some difference contractors in a review to safely clean, decontaminate and reoccupy a flooded home,” said Environmental engineer, Chandler Milhollin.



If you would like to volunteer to participate and give your input on these videos, or share your own personal experiences, email milholli.chandlet@epa.gov



They will have another meeting on Thursday morning at 10 AM at the University of Florida-Bay County extension office on East 14th Street.