FOUNTAIN DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Victim's brother reacts to suspects' arrest

News

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Those hurting the most from the alleged actions of Jason Jones are the family members of the victims.

The brother of Djuan Newman took to Facebook Wednesday night with a video asking people to help find the suspect.

On Thursday, after Jones’ arrest he thanked law enforcement for their diligence in tracking down his sisters alleged murderer. “They got him, they got him, they got him, guys, they got him. There’s that picture of that piece of trash right there. they got him. Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Jeremy Mathis verified it, contacted me and verified it. They got that piece of trash and they got that piece of trash because of people like you guys,” said Carl Tucker.

Tucker said he will no longer talk about the suspect and only remember his sister who died when she stepped outside her home to see what was happening in the street, adding “that’s the last time you’ll see me put up a picture of that piece of trash because now, it’s all about her.”

Jones reportedly shot and killed her while chasing and trying to shoot his girlfriend. The whole video is posted on our WMBB Facebook page.

