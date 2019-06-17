News

Victim's name released after fatal Destin crash

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 04:34 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 04:35 PM EDT

DESTIN, Fla. - One woman was killed in a car crash June 14 when the car she was riding in failed to stop and crashed into another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Beverly Willis, 40, of Fort Walton Beach died on Highway 98 while crossing the Destin Marler Bridge.

The driver of that vehicle, 43-year-old Larry Hopson, was taken to Fort Walton Medical Center in critical condition. FHP said Willis was not wearing a seatbelt, but Hopson was. The case remains under investigation.

