Victim Identified in Marianna Murder
MARIANNA, Fla. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information in their murder investigation at a home in Marianna.
Investigators said the woman found shot and killed at her home on Shack Circle in Marianna on Tuesday is Patricia Shack, 65.
Investigators said they received a call around 5 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting at the woman's home on Shack Circle.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a family member found Shack dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or 850-482-9648.
