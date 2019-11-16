Vickie Gainer named new city manager of Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — After a long search to find a new city manager, Lynn Haven commissioners elected interim city manager Vickie Gainer to fill that role on Friday.

The decision for Gainer came after a 4-1 vote, with commissioner Judy Tinder being the only commissioner in opposition.

“It is a great feeling,” Gainer said. “It has been a long nine months and a lot of hard work.”

Gainer has been the acting city manager since March and has worked closely with city commissioners.

“I thank the commission,” Gainer said. “They put their confidence in me in March and they have seen me grow, carry out policy and carry out some of the tasks that they have assigned.”

The search comes after former Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White was suspended back in March.

The process started out with 51 candidates and was narrowed down to Gainer and Navy veteran Gregory Brotherton.

“I think both of them were well qualified and could do the job,” said Lynn Haven Commissioner Dan Russell. “Since I felt like both of them were equally qualified, it made sense to stick with the City Manager that we currently have.”

While working as the acting city manager, Gainer worked on securing the city’s finances, handling storm water issues and setting a vision for the city. Moving forward in this position, she is excited to work with the community in rebuilding the city.

“So my most exciting thing is now getting in, rebuilding this city and meeting the needs of our residents,” Gainer said.