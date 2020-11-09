Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is making history and Bay County women say she is an inspiration

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is making history by being the first woman to hold such a high position in the United States government.

“And the road ahead will not be easy, but America is ready,” said Kamala Harris while addressing the nation on Saturday.

Shelley Clark, a local teacher and the president of the Local League of Women Voters, said she is thrilled to see a woman as the first vice president.

“A woman of color, a woman who is an immigrant, who is a daughter of an Asian, who is bilingual, who is also a very good lawyer and tough prosecutor,” said Clark. “It is just so very motivating.”

The recognition from President-Elect Joe Biden on what role women can play within government is motivating said, Clark.

“To see someone who has been so accomplished and who has done the work and who has been a tough prosecutor as attorney general for the state of California,” said Clark.

Clark said beyond all the achievements, Harris exudes confidence and is an inspiration.

“You can be President one day, just not right now, you have to be over the age of 35,” Harris told her niece.

“Her personality, she is very effervescent, she is a very gracious and interesting person,” said Clark.

Despite Florida being politically different from the overall national outcome, Clark said she sees it as an opportunity to advance the civic understanding of how government works.

“We are looking for racial reconciliation, and a reckoning for Americas coming to terms with itself,” said Clark.

Clark said the League of American Voters wants to hold more forums to start and continue much-needed discussions, with Harris being a big motivator. And Clark said Harris is tough and ready to take the heat.

“Many of us see ourselves in her and we are so proud she is able to pick up the banner and carry the legacy that women have fought for in this country forever and we expect that she will make us proud,” said Clark.

Harris recently tweeted that she hopes all young women see the possibilities of what they can accomplish, and after being the first female vice President-Elect, she knows she will not be the last.