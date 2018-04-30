VFW to Host Kentucky Derby Party Benefiting HOPE Project

If you haven’t yet made this years Derby Day plans, you could spend it supporting a non profit at the second annual Kentucky Derby Casino Party in Panama City.

Organizers will turn the VFW on Sherman avenue into a casino party for the public on Saturday from two until six.

There will be games, prizes, food, and of course horses outside.

The horses will be brought out by the founders of the “HOPE” project.

The “HOPE” project is a non-profit organization that introduces horses to veterans, first responders, and family members suffering with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Last year, Brenda organized this event and it was a such a blessing for us. It truly helped because everything we do is free. We don’t charge for therapy or counseling or anything. Having events like this help feed the horses, and they eat a lot, even more than me,” David Trogdon, the HOPE project’s director, said.

Admission is free but all of the additional proceeds will benefit the hope project.