VFW post serves veterans Thanksgiving meal

News

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — VFW Post 8205 brings residents of the Clifford Sims Veterans Home to its building throughout the year for activities, and this year the annual Thanksgiving Day tradition continued.

The VFW cooked a turkey and side items to go with veggie trays and desserts for a luncheon. VFW employees say the meal is their way of showing appreciation to local veterans.

“There’s a special thing between military people that we don’t wanna forget those that are in a home maybe. We just need to get them out and have them enjoy themselves and we enjoy their company,” Kevin Kellett said.

Army veteran Phillip Forbus told News 13 he was very happy to be at Thursday’s meal.

“It’s the first Thanksgiving dinner that I’ve had in many years … I didn’t expect it, but it’s a nice surprise,” Forbus said.

The VFW says they plan to continue the annual tradition as long as they’re operating.

