Veterans remember time serving at Captain Anderson’s commemoration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 100 people gathered at Captain Anderson’s to honor veterans on Thursday. For vets, it was an opportunity to remember their favorite memories from serving.

“In the Navy, you know your ships you’re out in the middle of nowhere in the ocean and that’s your family, your brothers, your mother, and dad,” Navy veteran Dennis Shults said. “Everything all rolled up into one.”

Shults was also honored by the community’s engagement and appreciation of the military.

“It’s great that people realize what the veterans have done for us throughout history,” Shults said. “Really from the early days when people gave their lives. I was fortunate enough to be in peacetime, the whole time I was in.”

The event began with the national anthem and the Armed Forces medley.