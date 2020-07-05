Live Now
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 10:00 with Tess Rowland, Emma Stamps, and Meteorologist Melissa Thomas

Veterans and residents hold July 4th remembrance ceremony

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a morning of remembrance this 4th of July, as local veterans and residents came together to reflect on the holiday and those who have fought for our freedom. 

The ceremony started at 9 a.m. at the Panama City Beach Veteran’s Memorial at Aaron Bessant Park.

The event featured veterans’ reflections and speeches as well as prayers, honoring the country’s independence and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending it.

The Commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555, Mary Lemburg, said even though this Independence Day is different than in years past, it’s still just as special to those who have served the country.

“Just continue to be Americans,” she said. “Continue to be proud of being Americans and we’re going to get through all of this mess together. It’s Fourth of July, enjoy it and think about the patriots that made it possible.”

The event was put together in part by the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation department; guests were also able to grab a goodie bag on the way out. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Veterans and residents hold 4th of July remembrance event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans and residents hold 4th of July remembrance event"

July 4th brings busy beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4th brings busy beaches"

Boating rentals impacted by weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boating rentals impacted by weather"

Rosemary Beach businesses finally seeing a spike in sales since quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rosemary Beach businesses finally seeing a spike in sales since quarantine"

Busy attractions on fourth of july

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy attractions on fourth of july"

Police continue to investigate possible murder suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police continue to investigate possible murder suicide"
More Local News