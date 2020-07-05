Veterans and residents hold July 4th remembrance ceremony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a morning of remembrance this 4th of July, as local veterans and residents came together to reflect on the holiday and those who have fought for our freedom.

The ceremony started at 9 a.m. at the Panama City Beach Veteran’s Memorial at Aaron Bessant Park.

The event featured veterans’ reflections and speeches as well as prayers, honoring the country’s independence and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending it.

The Commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555, Mary Lemburg, said even though this Independence Day is different than in years past, it’s still just as special to those who have served the country.

“Just continue to be Americans,” she said. “Continue to be proud of being Americans and we’re going to get through all of this mess together. It’s Fourth of July, enjoy it and think about the patriots that made it possible.”

The event was put together in part by the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation department; guests were also able to grab a goodie bag on the way out.