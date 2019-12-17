Verizon donates $100 thousand to Bay Education Foundation, gives three thousand dollars of tech to Bay County family

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Verizon has been a community partner with Salvage Santa for two years now, and at Monday’s Salvage Santa giveaway, Verizon representatives gave away gifts of their own.

First, donating $100 thousand to the Bay Education Foundation to go towards supporting Bay District Schools students and teachers.

“It’s really about extending that holiday spirit in a small way, helping to bring some holiday cheer, inspired by all that Mike Jones has done here,” said Kate Jay, a Verizon spokesperson. “We love being a part of Salvage Santa.”

Then, Verizon representatives presented three thousand dollars worth of tech to a Bay County family still recovering from Hurricane Michael.

Michelle Curl is a Bay County mom and grandma who has sheltered her entire family after they lost their home in the storm; Verizon wanted to help make that easier for her and her family.

“One of the family advocates called me on Friday and said Verizon wanted to I guess adopt our family,” said Curl. “I thought I was just coming shopping but apparently not because they had all kinds of, a lot of, a lot of things. I’m kind of overwhelmed.”

Verizon representatives also helped at Salvage Santa by wrapping the presents that families are taking home to their kids.

They said they were excited to partner with Mike Jones for the event again this year.