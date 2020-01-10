Verizon brings home-based agent program to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An employer program that is a boon for military families is coming to the Panama City area, Verizon officials said Friday.

The company is offering 30 home-based agent (customer service) positions to the local area this year. Recruiting begins in February.

Panama City leaders have been working behind the scenes with Verizon to bring the jobs to the area. While the program is open to everyone, officials noted that the job is a good fit for military families who are sent all over the world. Under the terms of the job, a military spouse can keep their job even if they leave the area.

Col. Brian Laidlaw, the commander of the 325 Fighter Wing at Tyndall Air Force Base, said the program and the initiative behind the program will be looked upon favorably when the military decides which base should get future missions.