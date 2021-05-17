Verdict not yet reached in high-profile Jackson County trial

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– A Jackson County jury has still not reached a verdict in the high-profile trial involving a former Sheriff’s Deputy. For the last week, the jury has heard the case of Zachary Wester. Wester is a former deputy accused of planting drugs on people during traffic stops and arresting them for it.

On Monday, the jury heard the state and defense’s closing arguments as well as instructions. They began deliberating shortly after 2:30 p.m. and wrapped up around 5:45 p.m. Judge James Goodman gave the jury two options. They could continue deliberating into the night or return to the courthouse Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The jury chose to return Tuesday.

Wester is facing 67 charges including possession of controlled substances, false imprisonment, official misconduct, fabricating charges, and racketeering.

We will share any developments as they become available.