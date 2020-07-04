Verbal dispute escalates to high-speed chase through Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday night, a verbal dispute broke out at a Jackson County residence. It quickly escalated into a high-speed chase through the county involving firearms, alcohol and multiple K-9 units.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a verbal altercation on Piano Road involving suspect Jacky Richard Davis of Graceville, and requested help from the Graceville Police Department, according to a news release. While both agencies were en route, another call came in, stating that Davis, 52, had begun firing shots at the victim’s house.

A Graceville officer was the first to arrive on the scene and reported that Davis was intoxicated and had fled. While gathering more information on the incident, the officer noticed a vehicle matching Davis’s getaway vehicle’s description pass the house several times. The officer was eventually able to confirm this was, in fact, Davis and began to pursue the vehicle activating his emergency lights and sirens.

At this point, Davis began to flee at high speed before returning to the victim’s home and doing donuts on the front lawn with the officer still in pursuit.

Davis then took back to the streets at high speed through northwest Jackson County. Once he reached Fowler Road, he abandoned his car and proceeded on foot into the nearby woods.

K-9 Tracking Teams from the Jackson Correctional Institution and the Apalachee Correctional Institution were requested and tracked Davis for 2.5 miles. The K-9 units found Davis hiding in a tree.

While officers transported Davis to a squad car upon arrest, police say Davis repeatedly made threats toward the officers and their families

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, reckless driving and threatening a public servant by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with aggravated fleeing or eluding by the Graceville Police Department.

Davis is currently being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he awaits first appearance.